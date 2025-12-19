The Brief DFW expects its busiest day of the season today, Dec. 19, with over 265,000 passengers. Nearly 5 million people are projected to pass through the airport during the full holiday period ending Jan. 6. To avoid heavy congestion at Terminal C, the airport's most crowded area due to ongoing reconstruction, officials recommend American Airlines passengers check in at other terminals and use the Skylink to reach their gates.



Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is preparing for a record-breaking holiday season, with nearly 5 million passengers expected to travel through the hub between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6.

Check TSA Wait Times

What you can do:

Travelers can check wait times by visiting the links below, or checking on the MY TSA App, or visiting your airport's website. However, officials warn that the times are estimates and actual security lines may be longer than shown.

Check Your Flight Status

Travelers can check for flight delays by going to the airport's website. We have provided a few below.

Record Traffic Expected

Local perspective:

Overall passenger traffic is projected to increase by 3.2% compared to last year. Airport officials identified Friday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 28, as the busiest days of the season, with more than 265,000 travelers expected on each day.

DFW Traffic and Construction Updates

While Terminal C continues to face heavy congestion due to ongoing reconstruction, travelers received some relief Friday. The airport opened a new right-hand access entrance for Terminal A ahead of schedule, removing several detours that have frustrated drivers for months.

Despite this opening, heavy traffic is still expected near Terminal C. American Airlines passengers are encouraged to check in at less crowded terminals and use the Skylink train to reach their gates.

Dallas Traveler Recommendations

Dig deeper:

Travel experts and airport staff urge passengers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international departures. To save time, officials recommend:

Prebooking parking: Use the DFW mobile app or website to secure a spot and potentially save on rates.

Monitoring wait times: Check live security and parking updates through the airport's digital tools.

Following signage: Traffic flow has been reconfigured in several areas; drivers should follow all posted directional signs to navigate construction zones.