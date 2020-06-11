Trump supporters, protesters gather outside President’s fundraiser, roundtable discussion in Dallas

Supporters of President Donald Trump and protesters were separated Thursday outside of Gateway Church in Dallas ahead of a fundraiser and a roundtable discussion with the President.

Both sides were kept apart by barricades, but that didn’t stop them from clashing.

Both sides yelled at each other using bullhorns, arguing mainly about the use of the phrase Black Lives Matter and all lives matter.

The two groups were kept down the street from the church entrance as hundreds of church members lined up to get inside the roundtable discussion with local religious leaders and law enforcement officials.

Attendees said they’re concerned about the economic state we’re in amidst the coronavirus pandemic and recent protests and riots going on in the country, and they want to hear the President’s plan on moving forward.

“I think having preconceived ideas sometimes keeps you from being willing to sit down and listen to what someone has to say,” Matti Cook-Smith said “I think meaningful dialogue is always helpful. A lot of times people won’t listen, they won’t even have a conversation. I want to hear, I want to understand, and I want to be able to make my own decisions.

“What are they going to do to encourage governors who were outside the scope of their law that they’re just shutting things down left and right. Non-essential versus essential. It’s absolutely ridiculous,” Laura Oakley said.

After the event at Gateway Church, the President is heading to a private fundraiser at a nearby residence, where the price tag for a ticket is nearly $600.000 a couple. That event is closed to press.

Trump will spend about an hour and a half at that fundraiser, and is then expected to depart Dallas Love Field at 7 p.m.