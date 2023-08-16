Who is Sidney Powell? Dallas-based attorney charged in Georgia Trump indictment

Dallas attorney Sidney Powell was one of 19 people charged as part of an alleged conspiracy to "unlawfully change the outcome of the outcome of the [2020] election in favor of Trump" in Georgia this week.

Powell, a former Trump Campaign attorney, is named in six of the 41 counts listed in the criminal indictments.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state of Georgia.

According to the indictment, Powell was involved in discussions with Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani on December 18, 2020 about strategies to influence the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

Sidney Powell, lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

At the meeting, Powell was to be appointed to investigate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia and elsewhere.

According to the indictment, Powell paid employees from SullivanStrickler LLC, a forensic data firm in Fulton County, to travel to Coffee County "for the purpose of willfully tampering with said electronic ballot markers and tabulating machines."

The indictment goes on to say that SullivanStrickler LLC employees were paid to steal data from Dominion voting machines in Michigan and Georgia.

Powell is also accused of making false statements to the House of Representatives Committee that investigated the January 6, 2021 attack on the capitol.

TRUMP, ALLIES RICO CHARGES IN GEORGIA EXPLAINED

The Georgia indictment said that Powell told the committee she "didn't have any role in really setting up" efforts to access the voting machines and that even though she was aware that some people were trying to access voting machines she did not "know what happened with that."

Georgia DA Fani Willis said all those charged in the indictment have until Friday, Aug. 25 to turn themselves in.

Willis added she plans to try all 19 defendants together.

A trial date will be set by a judge at a later date.

WHO ARE THE 19 PEOPLE INDICTED IN FULTON COUNTY'S ELECTION INTERFERENCE CASE?

Powell is also believed to be one of six unnamed co-conspirators in the federal indictment in connection to the attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic both sued Powell for defamation for public allegations she made about the companies.

Smartmatics's lawsuit was dismissed in 2022.

The Dominion lawsuit against Powell is still ongoing.

Who is Sidney Powell?

A video of Sidney Powell, lawyer to US President Donald Trump, is played on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Powell served as an assistant U.S. attorney and appellate section chief in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas before establishing her own law firm in Dallas in 1993.

Powell's firm operates in Uptown Dallas. According to her law firm's website, they specialize in federal court appeals.

Her clients include firms and executives involved in the Enron scandal.

Last year, the State Bar of Texas' Commission for Lawyer Discipline filed a disciplinary petition against Powell for her claims about the 2020 election.

This February, a Texas judge dismissed it.