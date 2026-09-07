Trump, GOP leaders head to Dallas for high-stakes midterm convention

The Brief Security barricades and street closures are going up around Dallas's American Airlines Center ahead of a two-day Republican rally featuring President Trump. Facing low approval ratings under 60 days from election day, Republicans are rallying around tax cut proposals while Democrats plan local counter-programming. Downtown Dallas commuters face major travel disruptions, with surrounding streets blocked through midnight on Friday and the Victory Plaza DART station closed starting Tuesday.



The barricades and security measures are already going into place around the American Airlines Center, with the Republican Midterm Convention just days away.

President Trump and cabinet members will be among those speaking at the two-day rally.

Security expands at AAC ahead of GOP midterm convention

Local perspective:

The tall fences and concrete barriers around the American Airlines Center will have the venue looking a bit different this week. Inside, a massive stage has been built as Republicans look to rally support for the midterm election.

The RNC is finishing putting up signage on the plaza of the AAC. Some streets around the arena are already blocked off and closed.

With less than 60 days until election day, the political heat is turning up.

President Trump's approval ratings are at the lowest they’ve been since he re-entered the White House. The party is betting on this convention to help turn momentum in the GOP's favor.

Texas Democrats target economic issues ahead of midterms

Gina Hinojosa

What they're saying:

Texas Democrats are hopeful they can win their first statewide election in decades.

This morning, FOX 4’s Steven Dal talked to democratic candidate for governor, Gina Hinojosa. When asked about the RNC convention in Dallas, Hinojosa said the only thing on the minds of Texans is the economy and that is what will matter in November.

"I think that if they're just going to hammer home culture wars, nobody's interested. Really, nobody is interested. Nobody has the patience for that anymore. Politics, as usual, is broken. And they offer more of the same at a time when people desperately need change."

Republicans highlight tax cut policy

Zachary Kraft

The other side:

The RNC's Central Regional Communications Director, Zachary Kraft, argued in favor of the Republican Party's willingness to help out middle-class Americans.

"We're more than happy to have the contrast between what Republicans are for. We passed the largest middle-class tax cut in American history with President Trump and Republicans in Congress. No more taxes on tips, no more taxes on overtime, no tax on Social Security," said Kraft.

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Dig deeper:

President Trump will headline night one and the vice president will give a keynote on Thursday.

Democrats are planning some counter programming as well. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the DNC will be speaking Wednesday morning.

In Downtown Dallas, streets around the arena are expected to stay closed until about midnight on Friday and the DART station at Victory Plaza will be closed starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.

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