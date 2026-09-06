Pottsboro man arrested after allegedly committing indecent acts near elementary school bus stop

article

The Brief A 50-year-old Pottsboro man was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and performing sexual acts in view of children at a school bus stop. Yancy Darren Tate faces charges of indecency with a child, indecent exposure, and public lewdness, and is held on $120,000 bond. Grayson County authorities credited a bus driver's quick actions and are asking any additional witnesses to contact the sheriff's office.



A Pottsboro man is facing multiple charges, including indecency with a child, after allegedly exposing himself and performing sexual acts in view of children waiting for and riding a school bus, authorities said.

Pottsboro man arrested

What we know:

Yancy Darren Tate, 50, was arrested Sept. 2 by Grayson County Sheriff’s deputies following an investigation into the Aug. 31 incident in the 100 block of Quail Creek Circle. He remains held at the Grayson County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.

Deputies responded to the residential area at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 31 after receiving a report of a naked man standing outside a home near a school bus stop. A witness provided deputies with a description of the man and directed them to the house where he had gone inside.

Investigators later interviewed additional witnesses who reported seeing Tate outside his home with his genitals exposed while allegedly performing sexual acts on himself as children waited for and boarded a Pottsboro Independent School District bus.

Following the investigation, authorities obtained arrest warrants for Tate, charging him with indecency with a child by exposure, indecent exposure, and public lewdness. Jail records list individual bond amounts at $100,000 for the indecency charge and $10,000 each for the exposure and lewdness counts.

In a statement, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office praised a Pottsboro ISD bus driver whose "quick thinking and actions helped prevent additional children from being exposed to the incident."

Sheriff's officials are asking anyone who witnessed similar conduct involving Tate on the morning of Aug. 31 to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.