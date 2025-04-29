Truckload of dimes spills onto North Texas highway

The Brief U.S. 287 has been shut down all day in Alvord because of a crash involving an 18-wheeler that was hauling dimes. Crews are still working to pick up all the loose change that spilled onto the highway. There's no word yet on when it will reopen.



Crews are working to clean up a truckload of dimes that spilled onto U.S. Highway 287 in Wise County.

What we know:

The Alvord Fire Department confirmed the dimes spilled from an 18-wheeler that overturned on Hwy. 287 near Alvord High School early Tuesday morning.

The highway has been shut down since then so that crews can recover all the loose change.

Images from SKY 4 showed some workers scooping up piles of dirt and coins with a shovel. Other workers used a vacuum cleaner to suck up the coins. One person appeared to be picking up dimes by hand.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear why the 18-wheeler was carrying so many loose dimes.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.

There’s no timeline for when the highway will reopen.