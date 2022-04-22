Truck driver killed in fiery crash along I-635

article

An 18-wheeler has crashed along Interstate 635 and Elam Road, killing the driver of the truck.

The crash happened Friday morning along the freeway exit in Balch Springs, southeast of Dallas.

READ MORE: Woman’s body found after police chase into Dallas

Witnesses said the big rig came hurling into the fence of a home and caught fire.

Fire crews are still on the scene.

Advertisement

The cause of the crash is not yet known.