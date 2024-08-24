Truck driver killed in Arlington chain-reaction crash

article

The driver of an 18-wheeler died Friday night in a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 287 in Arlington.

Arlington police said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Sublett Road.

A total of five vehicles were involved.

Police said the driver of an 18-wheeler didn’t slow down enough when other traffic on the highway had come to a stop because of construction in the area.

The 18-wheeler rear-ended another 18-wheeler, which then collided with two SUVs and a third 18-wheeler.

The driver of the 18-wheeler who caused the wreck died in the crash.

He did not have an ID on him and has not yet been identified, police said.

Four other people involved in the crash were hospitalized. They are expected to be okay.