Truck carrying frozen chicken crashes on I-20

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Frozen chicken spilled out of an overturned 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 Tuesday morning.

Arlington police said the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on westbound I-20 just west of New York Avenue.

The driver of an 18-wheeler lost control for some reason and the truck rolled over. It landed on its side in the grassy area between the main lanes and the service road.

The rig was loaded with boxes of frozen chicken. Crews were called in to clean up all the chicken so the truck could be righted and hauled away.

The driver was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.