Tropical Storm Fernand forms in western Gulf of Mexico

As Hurricane Dorian pounds the Bahamas, a new tropical storm has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Fernand formed Tuesday afternoon, prompting a tropical storm warning for Mexico's northeast coast.

The storm's maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says slow strengthening is expected before the storm moves inland. It's centered about 160 miles east of La Pesca, Mexico, and is moving west near 7 mph.

