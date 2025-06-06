Trophy Club town council member indicted, accused of stealing thousands from football program

article

The Brief A former board member of a North Texas children's football program is accused of stealing thousands over two years. Stacey Bauer, who was also a Trophy Club Town Council member, pleaded not guilty to the theft charges. The exact items or total value stolen, and when Bauer left the organization, are currently unknown.



A Trophy Club town council member is accused of stealing thousands from a children’s football program over a span of two years.

Court documents for Stacey Bauer say she’s believed to have taken between $30,000 and $150,000 worth of money and equipment between 2021 and 2023.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Bauer on May 8.

Stacey Bauer Indictment

Stacey Bauer (Source: Town of Trophy Club)

What we know:

At the time of Bauer's alleged criminal activity, she was the president and treasurer of the Bobcat Youth Football Organization and president of the Bobcat Youth Track and Field Association in Roanoke, Texas.

On May 9, 2025, a warrant for Bauer’s arrest was issued on a charge of theft of property valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000.

Bauer’s indictment, issued by a Denton County Grand Jury on Wednesday and obtained by FOX 4 on Friday, says her illegal conduct began on Jan. 1, 2021, and lasted until April 3, 2023. The document says equipment, cash box and bags, marketing materials, electronics and fans were stolen without the consent of the organization.

A document filed by Bauer’s attorney on May 30 says she has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Bauer’s bail was set at $5,000. She posted bond on Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The exact items or monetary value that Bauer is believed to have stolen have not been released.

Bauer is not listed in the current administration for the Bobcat organization. It’s not known when or how she left the program.

FOX 4 reached out to the organization, but they declined to comment on the matter.

What they're saying:

In a news release on Friday, Bauer denied the accusations.

"These allegations presented against me are false. I am confident that the truth in the form of facts and evidence will maintain my innocence. The perpetrators of this character attack on my family began long before I became a councilwoman for the Town of Trophy Club, Texas. This is the same pattern of behavior these litigants used in a civil action for money against my family that began in 2023 and ended in a dismissal in 2025," Bauer said.

"I look forward to sharing with the Denton County District Attorney the evidence that was not presented to the Grand Jury. I look forward to due process," she continued.