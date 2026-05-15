Trooper injured in Navarro County icy crash shares recovery story with other trauma victims

The Brief Trooper Curtis Putz shared his recovery story at a trauma survivors' reunion three years after being crushed by his patrol vehicle during an icy 2023 crash. The 20-year veteran suffered catastrophic injuries, including a crushed pelvis and broken legs, resulting in an 81-day hospital stay. Putz has since returned to full duty and is encouraging other survivors to maintain hope during their recovery.



It’s been a difficult, three-year recovery for State Trooper Curtis Putz, who was injured in an icy crash in Navarro County.

On Friday, Trooper Putz shared his story at Baylor Scott and White’s trauma survivors’ reunion.

The backstory:

Putz was injured back in early 2023 on an icy day.

He was working a crash along Interstate 45 near Corsicana when another car hit his police SUV, causing the vehicle to roll over him.

The trooper was pinned by the SUV. He suffered multiple broken bones including his arm, pelvis, and both of his femurs.

Putz ended up spending 81 days in the hospital.

Related article

What's new:

Now more than three years later, he wants other survivors to hear his story.

"Just be strong and fight through it. Pain is only weakness leaving the body," he said. "There is always hope. They may be using crutches or on a walker or wheelchair and they hear my story and say, ‘Well, he’s doing it, maybe I need to do it.’"

Dig deeper:

Putz, who is also a husband and father to three young children, has been a trooper for nearly 20 years. He’s now back to full duty at work and oversees commercial motor vehicles.

"I love my job. I love being out and about, driving a marked unit – black and white and wearing the tan," he said.

That tan uniform has a blue and red stripe down the side. It's what left a mark on the concrete barrier where Putz was hit, emphasizing the force of the impact.

When asked if he does anything differently now, he said he’s more cautious. He also tries to move vehicles off the interstate when he pulls them over as a precaution.