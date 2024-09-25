Triple berry cobbler recipe from Crime Scene Kitchen

Sibling chefs Anyatta Ward and Sonjii Ward-Jones are contestants on this season's culinary mystery show Crime Scene Kitchen.

The Fort Worth sisters are the owners of Sinsational Cakes Bakery in North Richland Hills.

They stopped by Good Day to make a triple berry crisp and to promote Season 3, airing Thursday nights on FOX 4.

Triple Berry Crisp

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 30 mins | Total Time: 50 mins

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups fresh blackberries

• 1 ½ cups fresh raspberries

• 1 ½ cups fresh blueberries

• ¼ cup White Sugar

• 2 cups All-Purpose flour

• 2 cups Rolled Oats

• 1 ½ cups (packed) Brown Sugar

• 1 tsp. ground Cinnamon

• ½ tsp. ground Nutmeg

• 1 ½ cups cold butter, cubed

Gather all of your ingredients and measure them out.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius)

Gently toss together the blackberries, raspberries and blueberries with the white sugar in a large bowl; set aside.

Combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in another large bowl. Cut in butter with 2 knives or a pastry cutter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Press ½ of the crumble in to the bottom of a 9"x13" pan.

Cover crumble with the mixed berries. Sprinkle remaining crumble over the berries.

Place in the preheated oven and bake until the fruit is bubbly and the top is golden brown; about 30-40 mins.

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream. Enjoy!