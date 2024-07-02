Man's body found in Trinity River in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found floating in the Trinity River.
The victim’s body was discovered Tuesday morning in the river near Main Street.
Although the man’s exact cause of death has yet to be determined, police said homicide detectives were assigned to the case.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and release the man’s name once his relatives have been notified.