Trinity Christian Academy dance team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade
ADDISON, Texas - Trinity Christian Academy's dance team is headed to New York to appear in the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Trojanettes practiced today at the school in Addison.
The team's captain says they found out about the performance in April and they've been practicing their "Spirit of America" dance routine ever since.
"Everyone is so excited, they're cheering us on, so it's just been amazing to see everyone so excited about us going to New York," said captain Carolina Anderson.
The group will be part of a much larger production as a part of the parade.
"We're dancing with the dance production, so that's about 500 girls from all across the country," said assistant coach Julie Gossett. "To be part of that is going to be so much fun and meet new people from all over the country and to be joined by dance, so we're just so excited to do that."
MORE THANKSGIVING STORIES:
- Restaurants, stores open on Thanksgiving 2023
- Thanksgiving dinner may cost a bit more thanks to extreme weather events across the US
- Thanksgiving meals will yield plenty of leftovers, so how do you store them safely?
- Thanksgiving cranberry conundrum: Americans still divided over canned vs. homemade, jellied vs. whole berries
- Potential government shutdown could slow already busy holiday travel season
This is the squad's second time being invited to the nationally-televised parade.
The Trojanettes also performed there four years ago.