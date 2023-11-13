Trinity Christian Academy dance team to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Trinity Christian Academy's dance team is headed to New York to appear in the 97th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Trojanettes practiced today at the school in Addison.

The team's captain says they found out about the performance in April and they've been practicing their "Spirit of America" dance routine ever since.

"Everyone is so excited, they're cheering us on, so it's just been amazing to see everyone so excited about us going to New York," said captain Carolina Anderson.

The group will be part of a much larger production as a part of the parade.

"We're dancing with the dance production, so that's about 500 girls from all across the country," said assistant coach Julie Gossett. "To be part of that is going to be so much fun and meet new people from all over the country and to be joined by dance, so we're just so excited to do that."

MORE THANKSGIVING STORIES:

This is the squad's second time being invited to the nationally-televised parade.

The Trojanettes also performed there four years ago.