North Texas murder suspect, fugitive captured after month-long search

The Brief Capital murder suspect Trevor McEuen has been captured after a month-long search. McEuen was added to the state's most wanted fugitive list after he removed his ankle monitor and failed to show up for his murder trial in May. Kaufman County Sheriff said he was arrested at his grandparents' house in Van Zandt County.



A North Texas murder suspect who removed his ankle monitor and did not show up for his murder trial in May has been captured.

Capital Murder Suspect In Custody

The Latest:

Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers says 32-year-old Trevor McEuen is in custody after a month-long search. He said McEuen was arrested at his grandparents' home in Van Zandt County after a standoff.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office and DPS were among the departments who assisted in the capture of McEuen.

Trevor McEuen in squad car after being arrested (Source: Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Details about the standoff or what time he was placed in custody have not been released.

Law enforcement is expected to have a news conference about McEuen's arrest.

The backstory:

McEuen was scheduled to appear in court on May 5, 2025, for the start of his capital murder trial, but instead cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared in Van Zandt County.

McEuen is facing charges of capital murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and murder.

According to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, McEuen was staying with relatives in nearby Van Zandt County while awaiting trial.

Trevor McEuen (Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)

He removed his court-ordered ankle monitor at 5:33 a.m. on Monday and allegedly set the house on fire before officers arrived.

McEuen is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, on Neal Road in Forney on May 1, 2023.

Investigators said he shot 35-year-old Martinez multiple times and then admitted to the murder after a SWAT standoff.

Last May, a judge refused to reduce McEuen's $2 million bond.

In September, he posted that bond and was released from jail. Then a week later, he violated his terms.

McEuen was released again after posting another $2 million bond in December.