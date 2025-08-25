Tree falls on SUV in Lakewood area of Dallas, female in serious condition
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue say a woman is in serious condition after a large tree fell on a passing SUV on Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 1 p.m. in the 3200 block of Wendover Road, in the Lakewood area of Dallas.
The driver of the vehicle was pinned under the tree and had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and was last listed in serious condition.
There are power lines down in the area. There are more than 100 customers without power. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire-Rescue.