Travis Kelce donates $100K to Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting victims

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce donated $100,000 to help with the medical expenses of two little girls who were shot last week right after the team's Super Bowl victory parade.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, Reyes said their two daughters were "celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured."

In addition to medical expenses, leftover donations will be given to the girls' college funds.

Kelce made two $50,000 donations through his foundation 87 & Running.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl MVP, and Taylor Swift have also donated to other victims.

The shooting Wednesday outside the city's historic Union Station was a tragic end to the happy occasion that brought an estimated 1 million people to the city. One woman was killed, and 22 people were injured — about half of whom were under the age of 16.

The Jackson County Family Court said the juveniles detained on gun-related and resisting arrest charges were being held at a juvenile detention center. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Police said a dispute may have led to the shooting, which happened despite the presence of more than 800 police officers.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field after the first half during Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Police initially detained three juveniles but released one who they determined wasn’t involved in the shooting. Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses, victims and people with cellphone video of the violence to call a dedicated hotline.

The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of "Taste of Tejano," was killed, her radio station, KKFI-FM, confirmed.

Graves said law enforcement's response was "exemplary" and that parade attendees also responded when gunshots rang out at the end of the celebration.

People crouch after shots rang out near Union Station after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII championship rally on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at Union Station in Kansas City.

A widely circulated video shows Trey Filter, a 40-year-old fan from Wichita, Kansas, and another man tackling an armed person fleeing amidst the "mess starting to unfold," Filter said. It happened in seconds, he said, and they kept him pinned down until officers arrived. The person's firearm was knocked loose. Graves indicated police were working to determine if the person tackled was among those detained.

A statement indicated police recovered "several firearms."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.