Travis County grand jury indicts man for murder in 6th Street shooting

A suspect in the mass shooting that killed one and injured 14 in Downtown Austin has been indicted for murder and aggravated assault.

A Travis County grand jury has indicted 19-year-old De'Ondre Jermirris White with first-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor and 14 counts of aggravated assault for the injury of 14 others.

White was apprehended in Killeen in late June.

De'Ondre White (US Marshals)

White is currently in custody and bail has been set at $1 million. The Travis County District Attorney's Office says that White is expected to remain in custody.

WHAT HAPPENED ON SIXTH STREET ON JUNE 12?

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin indicate the shooting is believed to have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

According to police, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street on Saturday, June 12.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

One of the victims, a 25-year-old man from Michigan, died from his injuries. Douglas Kantor was in Austin visiting friends when he was fatally shot in the popular nightlife district.

Kantor was originally from Airmont, New York, according to his family. He had been living in Michigan, having completed a bachelor's degree at Michigan State in computer engineering. He went on to receive a master’s degree in business and recently purchased his first house. He worked as a product manager at Ford Motor Company.

In a statement, his family told FOX 7 Austin "...he was looking forward to marrying his high school sweetheart of ten years and starting a family. He was loved by all who knew him and had an infectious smile that would light up any room. He was loved by his family, friends, and everyone who met him. This senseless tragedy has put an end to all his dreams."

14 other people were injured in the mass shooting on Sixth Street, including Adrianna Salazar. She was shot in the popular nightlife district while celebrating her 19th birthday Saturday.

A bullet passed through the Northeast Early College High School graduate’s right leg, shattering the bone. It remains lodged in her left leg. Doctors implanted a metal rod in her right leg.

After the shooting, 27 mayors, including Austin Mayor Steve Adler, sent a letter to the federal government asking for more action to reduce gun violence.

Austin was later listed among 15 cities that the federal government will collaborate with to support community violence intervention programs. The Biden administration will meet with the leaders of these 15 cities for further discussion on implementing new strategies.

