Travis County assistant DA arrested after threatening roommate with gun: docs

Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after threatening to shoot his roommate, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says that a guest was visiting Frederick on Friday afternoon, June 7, at his apartment in west Austin. According to the documents, Frederick had been having difficulty streaming pornography on the TV in his apartment, and asked his roommate to fix the issue.

According to the court documents, after the guest left, Frederick accused his roommate of making "googly eyes" at the guest, suggesting jealousy. This upset his roommate due to him feeling like he was being called a "hoe."

This escalated into an argument and an exchange of insults; the roommate tried to knock over a TV stand but was stopped by Frederick. The roommate then went back into his bedroom and locked the door to avoid further conflict.

Frederick attempted to force his roommate's bedroom door open, damaging the door while doing so. Eventually, the roommate opened the door to use the bathroom, finding Frederick standing in the hallway pointing a gun at him.

According to the affidavit, the roommate reported that Frederick made statements to him saying "Get away from me" and "You're a danger to yourself and everyone around you." The roommate went to the bathroom, observing Frederick going inside of his (the roommate's) bedroom and closing the door.

The affidavit says the roommate then opened his bedroom door, pushing Frederick backwards. The roommate reported that Frederick raised the revolver and pointed it at his roommate's face, saying "I'll shoot you." The roommate then began to record Frederick's actions.

The affidavit says that the video footage shows Joesph holding the revolver while walking around the living room area, telling his roommate to "Get the f--- out." It also says that Frederick is heard accusing his roommate of pushing him, and that the gun is self-defense.

Police recovered the revolver as they investigated the incident. The affidavit says the revolver was fully loaded.

No injuries were reported.

The 51-year-old Assistant District Attorney was booked into the Travis County jail at 3:49 a.m. on Saturday, June 8. His bail was set at $10,000.

Frederick is out of jail as of Sunday, June 9.

The Travis County DA's office gave this statement on the arrest:

"Our office will be reviewing the information on the case and we do not have any further comment at this time."