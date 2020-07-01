Travelers, employees required to wear face covering at DFW Airport starting Thursday
All travelers and employees at DFW Airport will be required to wear a face covering starting on Thursday.
The airport is now in line with mask ordinances mandated by Dallas and Tarrant counties.
There could be up to a $500 fine imposed on businesses that don’t comply.
The airport is also continuing enhanced cleaning and sanitization.
People are being asked to bring their own face covering, and a face covering can be taken off while eating food or drinking.
