Richardson mom gets 60 years for killing daughter’s grandmother

By
Published  May 21, 2024 1:56pm CDT
Richardson
Tranisa Watts

RICHARDSON, Texas - The woman accused of killing her daughter’s grandmother outside a Richardson Starbucks in 2022 has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Collin County court records show Tranisa Watts pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday.

Police said Watts fatally shot 52-year-old Kentoria Goodson-Edwards in April of 2022 during a meet-up to visit her then-3-year-old daughter, Jordyn.

Goodson-Edwards was Jordyn’s paternal grandmother and her legal guardian at the time. Watts did not have custody.

Watts pulled out a gun and murdered Goodson-Edwards on the patio in order to take the little girl, police said.

Watts’ original capital murder trial was scheduled for June of 2023. 

That trial was canceled after her defense team requested a mental health evaluation, and she was found incompetent to stand trial.

Online records show Watts recently waived her right to a jury and arraignment. 

A judge then sentenced her to 60 years in prison with credit for the two years she’s already served.