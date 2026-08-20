Train derailment in Mansfield causes grass fire

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Mansfield train derailment

The Brief A Union Pacific train has derailed in Mansfield near Seeton Road and South Holland Road, with ten railcars having come off the tracks. No injuries or product leaks have been reported. Mansfield Fire put out a small grass fire caused by the derailment. No cause of the derailment is known, and drivers are asked to avoid the area as first responders work.



A train derailment in Mansfield forced first responders to put out a grass fire caused by the derailed cars, officials say.

Mansfield train derailment

Image 1 of 6 ▼ CSTY: Mansfield Fire Department

What we know:

The Mansfield Fire Department is currently responding to a train that derailed around 2:30 p.m. near Seeton Road and South Holland Road.

Ten Union Pacific railcars have derailed. No injuries or product leaks have been reported.

Mansfield Fire put out a small grass fire associated with the incident.

The Mansfield Police Department and Grand Prairie Fire Department HazMat units are assisting the Mansfield Fire Department during their cleanup operations.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while emergency crews work on the incident.

Union Pacific says its crews are also responding to the incident.

What we don't know:

We don't know what caused the train cars to derail.

Officials did not give a time estimate for when the road will reopen.