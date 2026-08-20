Train derailment in Mansfield causes grass fire
Mansfield train derailment
MANSFIELD, Texas - A train derailment in Mansfield forced first responders to put out a grass fire caused by the derailed cars, officials say.
Mansfield train derailment
CSTY: Mansfield Fire Department
What we know:
The Mansfield Fire Department is currently responding to a train that derailed around 2:30 p.m. near Seeton Road and South Holland Road.
Ten Union Pacific railcars have derailed. No injuries or product leaks have been reported.
Mansfield Fire put out a small grass fire associated with the incident.
The Mansfield Police Department and Grand Prairie Fire Department HazMat units are assisting the Mansfield Fire Department during their cleanup operations.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area while emergency crews work on the incident.
Union Pacific says its crews are also responding to the incident.
What we don't know:
We don't know what caused the train cars to derail.
Officials did not give a time estimate for when the road will reopen.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Mansfield Fire Department.