Texas just had its most expensive September ever for gasoline

The Brief AAA Texas says the state just recorded its most expensive September for gasoline ever. The average price for regular unleaded averaged $3.94 a gallon in September. That breaks the previous record for September set in 2012, when gas averaged $3.63 per gallon.



Gas prices continue to squeeze wallets in Texas.

What we know:

In fact, AAA Texas reported that the state just saw its most expensive September ever for gasoline. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.94 last month. That shatters the previous record for September set in 2012, when gas averaged $3.63 per gallon.

What they're saying:

"While crude oil prices have recently eased back into the $90-per-barrel range, gasoline prices remain unusually high for this time of year," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "It’s important to note that this is a September record, not an all-time record. Texas’ highest statewide average remains $4.69 per gallon, set in June 2022."

Related article

October starting out high, too

By the numbers:

According to AAA, regular unleaded averaged $3.93 a gallon in Texas on Friday. That is 2 cents less than last week, but almost 30 cents higher than last month and $1.18 higher than last year.

Texas gas prices remain lower than the national average of $4.39 a gallon.

Diesel fuel remains extremely high. As of Friday, AAA reported an average cost of $5.79 a gallon in Texas. That is 12 cents lower than last week, but nearly 50 cents higher than last month and $2.57 higher than last year.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a disaster in the state because of diesel fuel prices. The move came just weeks after diesel fuel hit a record high of $5.97 a gallon in September.

Local perspective:

The most expensive fuel in Texas is found across mainly western parts of the state and in the Panhandle. The cheapest fuel is located in the southern and southeastern regions of Texas.