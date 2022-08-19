Traffic Alert: Large weekend closures in Arlington, Dallas

Two closures on major North Texas highways are expected to slow traffic this weekend.

In Arlington, crews will continue their work on SH 360. The north and southbound lanes of 360 will be closed from Six Flags Drive to Brown Boulevard from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m Monday. Detours will be put in place.

In Dallas, both Interstate 635 and Skillman Road will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. on Saturday until noon Sunday.

The ramp from Skillman to Eastbound 635 will remain closed. Construction is expected to take about a year.