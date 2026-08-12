Trackdown: Who is the Fort Worth Riverside Drive party gunman?

The Brief A 42-year-old innocent bystander, Jonathan Wayne Scott, was killed and another person was injured when someone shot into a crowd of hundreds at an after-hours party in Fort Worth. Police have no photos, videos, or suspect details, believing the shooter fired recklessly into the crowd without a prior altercation. Detectives urge anyone with information or anonymous tips to contact Fort Worth Police Det. Douglas Day or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers.



Fort Worth police need help with a hard-to-solve case involving a shooting that happened at an after-hours party two months ago.

Two people were shot, and one man died.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on June 14 in a vacant lot in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive near Powell Street.

Police said hundreds of people were gathered and someone fired a weapon.

One man was shot in the leg and survived. But Jonathan Wayne Scott’s injuries were fatal.

What they're saying:

Fort Worth Police Officer Buddy Calzada said the 42-year-old victim was innocent. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We don’t believe there was any type of altercation. We believe he was just an innocent individual that was at this party and died from somebody that was reckless and shot a gun into the crowd," he said.

Calzada said detectives don’t have much to go on in this case. There are no photos or videos of a suspect. But they believe someone knows who fired the gun at the party.

"I think the hardest thing is that, you know, somebody could just take a life and not come forward or somebody that knows who did it and still not come forward with that type of information," he said.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information should contact Fort Worth Police Det. Douglas Day, who has been working on the case, at 817-392-4341.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS or http://469tips.com.