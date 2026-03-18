Trackdown: Suspect at large after luring victim outside with pizza delivery

The Brief The suspect of a March shooting in Dallas remains at large after he used a pizza delivery service to lure the victim outside. Camera footage shows the suspect waiting behind the victim's garage for him to come outside before shooting him several times. Police say the victim did not order the pizza, leading them to believe this was a premeditated attack.



Dallas Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a victim multiple times after using a pizza delivery to lure them outside.

Victim shot after pizza delivery

What we know:

The shooting occurred on March 1 around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Sedona Lane and Dove Creek in Dallas.

The suspect is seen on video wearing all black, waiting behind a wall near the house's garage for the victim to come outside after a pizza delivery was made to the residence.

Once the victim opened their door, the suspect shot them several times before running away, then returning to fire more shots.

A silver Chevrolet Trax is seen driving away from the scene and is believed to be the suspect's vehicle.

The victim was hit a total of eight times, but did survive the incident. Police said the victim did not order the pizza, which led detectives to believe the shooting was premeditated.

"Planned attack"

What they're saying:

"We believe this is a planned attack. The suspect searched the area, got the victim's name to make the order online, and he knew that the order had to be less than fifty dollars, had to make a delivery and had to be paid by cash," Detective MIchael Bui told FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

The victim's Ring doorbell camera did not record the incident, and the only video comes from across the street, making it difficult for detectives to gather more information.

"All we have is an unknown person dressed in all black, and he fled in a silver 2024–2025 Chevrolet Trax," Detective Bui continued. "Somebody around this area, everybody has a camera, and I'm asking the public to review their camera footage if they see any vehicle that match the one that we show on the video."

What you can do:

If you have any information on this case, you can call Detective Bui at 214-671-3538 or email him at michael.bui@dallaspolice.gov.