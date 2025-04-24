Trackdown suspect from Fort Worth McDonalds robbery has been arrested

article

Yesterday, FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb had a Trackdown segment that highlighted a suspect who terrorized a Fort Worth McDonald's.

The suspect was caught on video firing a gun at an employee, during a robbery attempt in which he received no cash.

After our story aired, Fort Worth police say they arrested that suspect last night.

The would-be robber, who fired the gun with his left hand but handled the weapon with both hands during the frightening few minutes in the McDonald’s, was taken into custody by Fort Worth police.

Suspect's criminal history

What we know:

While this may have been the sixteen-year-old’s first attempt at robbing a restaurant with people in it, police say he has terrorized workers in other businesses, like stores across Fort Worth.

Multiple offenses have been linked to his actions.

Even as the case was shown on Trackdown, Fort Worth detectives had been working for weeks to find him.

The suspect is seen as a high-intensity priority because of the obvious danger to working people trying to make an honest living.

The backstory:

Fort Worth police officer Buddy Calzada told FOX 4 that the person taken into custody is linked to multiple similar offenses, and he is only sixteen years old.

This was the video shown in this week's Trackdown series.

Featured article

A person dressed in black and wearing a ski mask comes into a Fort Worth McDonald’s on April 10 at 9 p.m.

Demanding money from an employee at the cash register and firing one shot near the employee, causing customers to crawl under tables for cover and others get out of the store.

On Wednesday, we talked with Fort Worth police robbery detective Brian Raynsford.

"It is very violent, and it's very disturbing to watch," said Raynsford.