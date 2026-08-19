Trackdown: Shooting outside South Dallas club leaves one dead, two injured

The Brief 23-year-old Trevaun Neal died from injuries sustained from an Aug. 9 shooting at a club on Exline Street in South Dallas. Two others were injured in the shooting. Police say an argument broke out between two women outside the club that turned into a violent altercation, leading to gunfire breaking out. Dallas Police are looking for two suspects seen in surveillance footage from the night of the shooting, and are asking the public to help identify them.



An altercation between two women in South Dallas and an ensuing shootout led to the death of one person and two others getting injured, and Dallas Police are still looking for suspects.

Fatal South Dallas shooting

What we know:

On Aug. 9 at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas police responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Exline Street.

A preliminary investigation determined that three victims were shot at a club on Exline Street, and then taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.

One of the victims, identified by police as 23-year-old Trevaun Neal, died from his injuries at the hospital. Neal was an innocent bystander.

Trevaun Neal

Police have not arrested any suspects in connection to the shooting. 37-year-old Douston Woods was arrested at the scene and charged with interference with public duties after ignoring police instruction to avoid the area.

Dig deeper:

Video surveillance footage shows a large crowd outside the business on Exline Street on the night of the shooting.

Aug. 9 surveillance footage

Two women are seen involved in a verbal argument that escalates into a physical altercation.

A few minutes after the crowd disperses from the altercation, gunshots ring out.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the other two individuals have not been released.

What you can do:

Dallas Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals seen in security footage from the night of the shooting.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect #1 seen in surveillance footage

One alleged shooter was captured on video walking by a convenience store before the shooting happened. Another is seen in the footage firing his gun over a vehicle parked outside the business.

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact Dallas Police Det. Daisy Mendoza at (214) 770-3959 or at daisy.mendoza@dallaspolice.gov.

"We need somebody to come forward and give us any information they can on identifying any of these two shooters, so please reach out to me," Mendoza tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.