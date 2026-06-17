Trackdown: Police search for final of five suspects in 2023 Far North Dallas murder

The Brief On Oct. 16, 2023, Chiquavion Ross was killed after being shot in his apartment by five suspects. Dallas Police have arrested four of the five suspects, but are still searching for the fifth. DPD is encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to contact Det. Chris Walton at (214) 701-8453.



Dallas Police are still trying to find the final suspect in a 2023 murder in Far North Dallas that left the father of an unborn child dead.

What we know:

On Oct. 16, 2023, Chiquavion Ross was shot while in his apartment in Dallas in the 9700 block of Forest Lane.

Ross was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Chiquavion Ross and child

Five suspects were seen on camera entering and leaving Ross' apartment, including Ahskari Trussell and James Earl Jones.

Ahskari Trussell (L) and Jordan Owens (R)

Police have arrested two other suspects but remain looking for the fifth.

What they're saying:

"There was a young father who never got a chance to see his unborn child."

Dallas Police Det. Chris Walton is seeking help in finding the last suspect in this murder case.

In surveillance footage from the incident, the suspect, a Black male, can be seen wearing a cream hoodie, olive-colored shorts, and has an afro-style haircut.

"I believe someone truly knows him. "They will know him," Walton said.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding the final suspect in this case, contact Det. Chris Walton at (214) 701-8453 or at christopher.walton@dallaspolice.gov.