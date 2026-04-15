Trackdown: Police looking for Fort Worth apartment burglar who stole electronics, guns

The Brief Fort Worth Police are seeking the public's help in finding an apartment burglar caught on camera last week. The burglar broke into a Fort Worth apartment last Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. and stole guitars, guns and electronics from the unit. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.



Fort Worth Police are seeking the public's help in finding an apartment burglar caught on camera last week.

Fort Worth apartment burglar

What we know:

On Tuesday, April 7 at around 7 a.m., doorbell camera footage caught a man stealing several items from a Fort Worth apartment.

The individual is not wearing a mask and is seen talking on the phone before entering the apartment.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fort Worth apartment burglar

Police said he broke the apartment's window to enter.

The suspect is seen taking a guitar, electronics and firearms from the apartment during numerous trips.

What we don't know:

Police do not yet have a suspect identified.

What they're saying:

FOX 4's Shaun Rabb spoke with Buddy Calzada of the Fort Worth Police Department about the case.

"There's a couple of things we want to know — does he have a look-out? Does he know things that might be inside there or is he just trying to see if he can get away with it, and trying to look like he's not involved in anything," Calzada told Rabb.

Buddy Calzada, Fort Worth Police Officer

"About thirty minutes is what he spent in and out of that location, putting stuff aside and basically just stealing it while somebody else is hard at work," Calzada continued. "First thing in the morning he's just stealing them blind."

"There were some expensive items that were taken. There were even some firearms in this one that somebody purchased, and this young man was just out stealing."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Fort Worth Police Department and Detective Rushing at 817-392-4767.