Trackdown: Pleasant Grove shooter eludes police

The Brief Dallas police are seeking help to identify a suspect who shot a man in the chest during an argument on Oslo Lane on June 5. The victim survived and described the shooter as a friend, but didn't know the suspect’s real name or phone number. Anyone who recognizes the suspect or his gray pickup truck should call Det. Jeremiah Hare at 214-671-3480.



Dallas police hope viewers can help them track down a Pleasant Grove shooting suspect who has eluded them for about a month.

Pleasant Grove Shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on June 5 in the 800 block of Oslo Lane in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

Det. Jeremiah Hare said police have video of the victim being shot once in the chest.

"In the video, you’re going to see the complainant and the suspect get into a verbal altercation. And then you’re going to see the complainant walk up to the suspect’s vehicle and open the door or try to open the door. And the suspect immediately fired one shot into his chest," Det. Hare said. "No punches exchanged, just the gunshot."

What we don't know:

The victim survived the shooting and was able to give police some information about the suspect. He described the shooter as a friend but didn’t know the other man’s real name or phone number.

The video shows the suspect fleeing in a gray pickup truck.

"Some sort of a pickup truck. We’re not sure of the make and model," the detective said.

What you can do:

Det. Hare hopes someone recognizes the suspect or his truck in the video and can finally give police his name.

"I need this suspect identified so we can move forward with the case and get justice for the complainant, the victim," he said.

Anyone who recognizes him should call Det. Hare at 214-671-3480 or email him at jeremiah.hare@dallaspolice.gov.

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