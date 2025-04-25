Police arrest Pleasant Grove gas station shooting suspect featured on Trackdown

Dallas police have arrested one of the two men wanted for a shooting at a Pleasant Grove gas station.

The suspects were featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown earlier this month.

Pleasant Grove Gas Station Shooting

What's new:

Police said 26-year-old Richard Rivera is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is allegedly the suspect in a red hoodie who was captured on video firing shots outside the gas station on March 15.

Rivera was already in the Dallas County jail for unrelated charges.

The backstory:

Video shows two men entering the Texaco gas station near Lake June Road and Temple Cliff around 2 a.m. on March 15.

Police said they bought several items and had conversations with people before lingering on the property.

A few minutes later, video shows the two men walking back toward their truck. The man in the red hoodie pulls out a weapon and fires one round in the air.

A victim in another pickup truck heard the gunfire and drew his own weapon.

Police said as the suspects were driving off, the man in the black shirt fired additional shots at the victim's truck, striking him in the neck.

The victim survived the shooting.

What you can do:

Police are still looking for the suspect who was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about him should contact Det. Bojan Milutinovic with the Dallas Police Department at 972-523-4986 or bojan.milutinovic@dallaspolice.gov.