Trackdown: Police seek Oak Cliff groups who injured bystander in shopping mall shootout

The Brief Dallas Police are searching for two groups of people that injured a bystander with gunfire at an Oak Cliff shopping mall. Police say the two groups exchanged words at Big T Bazaar before firing towards one another on April 5. Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Det. Manuel Prensa at (214) 671-3084.



A shooting on Easter Sunday at an Oak Cliff shopping mall left an innocent bystander injured and police searching for two groups of people involved.

Oak Cliff shooting

What we know:

On Apr. 5, two groups of people exchanged gunfire at Big T Bazaar, a shopping mall in Oak Cliff.

One group was inside a barber shop at the mall before the second group arrived. The two groups exchanged words before exchanging gunfire.

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The two groups fled the scene, one group in a black Dodge Challenger and one group in a gray Honda CRV.

One innocent bystander was injured in the shooting. Dallas Police Det. Lauren Kebart says the victim is in stable condition.

Suspect's vehicles

What they're saying:

"It was Easter Sunday. People were out here just trying to shop and enjoy their time and got caught up in something they had nothing to do with," Kebart said.

Det. Lauren Kebert

What you can do:

Dallas Police have released surveillance video and images from the shooting, and are asking the public for help in identifying these individuals.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Det. Manuel Prensa at (214) 671-3084.