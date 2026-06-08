Dallas Stadium bag policy: What you can and cannot bring to World Cup matches

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The Brief Dallas Stadium is enforcing a strict clear bag policy for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, requiring all bags to be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches. Fans are also faced with rigorous security restrictions that completely ban common items like reusable water bottles, umbrellas, and professional camera gear. To ensure smooth entry, security officials recommend checking the full list of prohibited items before heading to the stadium matches.



The FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially coming to North Texas.

With 48 teams and 104 matches played across three countries, this will be the largest World Cup ever staged—and the Dallas-Fort Worth area will be one of the tournament's most active hosts.

Whether you are attending a match or heading to a fan festival, here is what you need to know about stadium security, clear bag rules, and prohibited items.

Dallas Stadium clear bag policy and size limits

FIFA World Cup bag policy

What we know:

All matches in North Texas will be played at Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Every fan entering the venue must pass through safety and security screening, and FIFA is enforcing a strict clear bag policy at the gates:

Clear Bags: Must be clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC, and cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches.

Small Clutches & Wallets: If you do not have a clear bag, you may bring a small clutch or wallet, but it must not exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches.

Dallas Stadium prohibited items: What is banned at the gates?

FIFA's security guidelines at Dallas Stadium are stricter than standard stadium events. Fans should leave the following items at home or in their vehicles to avoid confiscation at the gates:

Insulated Bottles: Reusable metal or hard plastic water bottles (including brands like Hydro Flask and Yeti) are entirely banned. Fans may only bring in empty, clear plastic bottles under 1 liter to use at stadium refilling stations.

Cameras and Tech: While smartphones are permitted, professional photography gear is heavily restricted. Selfie sticks, monopods, and tripods are strictly prohibited.

Umbrellas: Umbrellas of any size are prohibited inside the venue. Because Dallas Stadium features a retractable roof, the rule remains absolute regardless of the weather.

Tools and Weapons: Standard work tools, including pocket knives, screwdrivers, and multi-tools, are banned. Weapons of any kind—including firearms, mace, and pepper spray—are strictly prohibited.

Masks: Any headwear or masks that conceal a person's identity are banned. Exceptions will be made only for religious headwear, medical masks, or necessary face shields.

Smoking Devices: Fans may carry cigarettes and e-cigarettes into Dallas Stadium, but smoking or vaping inside the gates is strictly prohibited. Furthermore, all flame- or smoke-producing items—including matches, lighters, fireworks, and flares—are entirely banned from the property.

The full list of prohibited items can be found HERE.

World Cup security measures and police funding in North Texas

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North Texas law enforcement agencies are heavily expanding security operations ahead of the tournament. Local police departments are receiving more than $22 million in federal funding to cover increased staffing and high-tech equipment at Dallas Stadium and surrounding venues, including new surveillance cameras, portable anti-ramming barriers, and utility vehicles. An additional $10 million has been allocated strictly for drone security.

Beyond the main matches at Dallas Stadium, venues in Frisco and Mansfield will also experience heightened security as they serve as official base camps for the Swedish and Czech national teams.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Dallas Stadium match schedule

Group Stage:

Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan (3 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, June 17: England vs. Croatia (3 p.m. CT)

Monday, June 22: Argentina vs. Austria (12 p.m. CT)

Thursday, June 25: Japan vs. Sweden (3 p.m. CT)

Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina (8 p.m. CT)

Knockout Rounds (Teams TBD):

Tuesday, June 30: Round of 32

Friday, July 3: Round of 32

Monday, July 6: Round of 16

Tuesday, July 14: Semifinal match