Dallas crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover on Northwest Highway

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Northwest Highway crash (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A two-vehicle crash at West Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane in Dallas just after 10 p.m. Thursday left one driver dead and another hospitalized. Investigators believe an eastbound red Ford Focus turned into the path of a westbound white van, causing a broadside collision that rolled the van onto its side. The driver of the Ford Focus died from his injuries shortly after arriving at a local hospital; the van's driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and police do not anticipate criminal charges.



A man died and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Dallas on Thursday night, police said.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to the crash at West Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane just after 10 p.m. They found two male drivers, each in a separate vehicle.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where the driver of a red Ford Focus died shortly after arrival. The other driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the driver of the Ford Focus was traveling east on West Northwest Highway when he failed to yield while trying to turn onto Marsh Lane. A westbound white van struck the Ford Focus and rolled onto its side.

Police are investigating the crash but said they do not expect any criminal charges to be filed.

What we don't know:

The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.