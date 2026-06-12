Dallas crash: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover on Northwest Highway
Northwest Highway crash (Terry Van Sickle)
DALLAS - A man died and another was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Dallas on Thursday night, police said.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to the crash at West Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane just after 10 p.m. They found two male drivers, each in a separate vehicle.
Both were taken to a local hospital, where the driver of a red Ford Focus died shortly after arrival. The other driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the driver of the Ford Focus was traveling east on West Northwest Highway when he failed to yield while trying to turn onto Marsh Lane. A westbound white van struck the Ford Focus and rolled onto its side.
Police are investigating the crash but said they do not expect any criminal charges to be filed.
What we don't know:
The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police at the scene of the crash.