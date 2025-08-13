Trackdown: Man wanted for aggravated assault after biting victim's ear

The Brief A 63-year-old man was badly beaten and had part of his ear bitten off during an early Sunday morning assault in Kaufman County. Police have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Joshua Taylor, who has two active arrest warrants for aggravated assault. Taylor is still at large, and authorities are asking the public for help finding him, noting he is heavily tattooed.



In this week's Trackdown, a 63-year-old man is badly beaten and has part of an ear bitten off.

Kaufman County sheriff's deputies know who their suspect is, but not where he is.

What we know:

Body camera video shows Kaufman County deputies answering the 911 call early on Sunday morning.

A victim lost part of his left ear as investigators say 39-year-old Joshua Taylor was named as the attacker by the victim.

The same man was allegedly attacked by Taylor back in June as well. There are two warrants for his arrest. Over the years, Taylor has been arrested by Kaufman County law enforcement multiple times.

The backstory:

Last Sunday, at about 5:20 a.m., this individual entered somebody else's house without their permission, then proceeded to violently assault the 63-year-old man.

That’s aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

What they're saying:

"In the process of the assault, he bit his left earlobe, biting off a large portion of his earlobe," said Investigator Chad Higgins.

"I need the public to tell me where we can find this individual, if they know where he's at."

Investigator Higgins tells FOX 4 about identifying marks and descriptions of Taylor to help.

"So, he is covered in tattoos. He has tattoos all along one of his arms, all around his torso. The main tattoo that sticks out in my mind that he has in the front of his torso is a derogatory remark towards the police," he said.

Higgins believes Taylor is still hiding somewhere in Kaufman County.

What you can do:

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Joshua Taylor, they are asked to contact Investigator Higgins at 972-932-9728 or through his county email at chad.higgins@kaufmanso.com.