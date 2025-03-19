Trackdown: Help ID the 3 men wanted for a Frisco ISD basketball player's death in 2023

The Brief Two years later, police are still looking for the men who opened fire at a Little Elm house party, killing 17-year-old Keith Slaughter. Slaughter was a senior and a varsity basketball player at Frisco ISD's Lebanon Trail High School. Anyone with information about what happened that night is urged to call the detective at 945-985-2830 or email christopher.beadle@littleelm.gov.



A teen with a promising future was murdered at a North Texas house party in 2023.

The killers were captured on video. But two years later, police still need help identifying them.

Little Elm House Party Shooting

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened in October of 2023 at a house party near Walker Lane and El Dorado Parkway.

Police believe 17-year-old Keith Slaughter simply got caught in the crossfire.

"He had nothing to do with the shooting and wasn’t a target," said Little Elm Police Officer Austin Roach.

Instead, he was a young man with a lot of potential. Family members told FOX 4 he was just weeks away from playing in his senior season on the Frisco ISD Lebanon Trail High School varsity basketball team. He was also hoping to land a basketball scholarship.

Officer Roach said two other people were injured, including a 15-year-old female who was originally in critical condition.

"She’s doing great from what I understand. But she does have some long-term effects that she’s going to suffer with the rest of her life," Roach said.

Suspects Captured on Camera

What is shows:

Police do have video of the shooting suspects.

"That surveillance video is three men walking down the street. You see that they’re wearing dark clothing," Roach said. "One of the gentlemen has a bit of a limp. We don’t know if that’s a permanent issue or maybe he was injured at the moment. But that’s something that sticks out."

The officer believes anyone who knows the men will recognize them.

"Absolutely. We think the video’s very clear. We don’t know who they are but we think that folks when they see this video are going to be able to tell just by the way these people are standing and the way they’re walking who they are," Roach said.

Police also don’t think the suspects have remained silent for two years.

"We don’t think something like this happens without telling somebody about it. So we’re very confident that there’s some folks out there that do know what happened that night and they can get that information to us," Roach said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about what happened that night at the party is urged to contact the lead detective on the case by calling 945-985-2830 or emailing christopher.beadle@littleelm.gov.

