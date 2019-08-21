Trackdown: Help find who 'tagged' Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Image 1 of 3 ▼

In this week’s “Trackdown,” Dallas police are trying to identify and find a “tagger” who left his mark on the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

Police have good surveillance pictures of the suspect at the museum and another location.

While the new Holocaust and Human Rights Museum was tagged, police don't believe it was targeted.

“What we call a tagger rode up on his scooter and got off and tagged the side of the building. The wall with a tag that he uses, it’s particular to him,” said Detective Brent Maudlen, with the Dallas Police Department.

Police say this happened at 6:30 p.m. on June 28.

The museum is a hallowed place of history. A revered and respected place of remembrance.

Advertisement

The “tagger” is seen on video riding up to the museum, before pulling out a can, and spray painting the word “over” on a brick wall.

Police aren’t sure what the significance of the word “over” is.

“Just a particular tag that acknowledges that it’s him,” Maudlen said.

The suspect then tagged the retaining wall along northbound Central Expressway at Hall Street.

“Which is dangerous, getting up on the road and people stopping and wondering what you’re doing,” Maudlen added. “I think somebody will be able to identify him and let us know who he is.”

Who is this tagger, in the old school white high top Chuck Taylors?

Police say he appears to be a white male in his late teens or early 20s, with clean cut, short hair. He carried a bag with him, that had the can of spray paint inside.

“It seems like a victimless crime, but really, it’s not when they're tagging the public property and especially the private property. Somebody has to pay to remove that,” Maudlen said.

Detective Maudlen wants it to be “over” for this tagger.

“If we can find out who he is, I think once we get him, we can match his face to the photographs that we have,” Det. Maudlen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. A reward is being offered.

You can also call or text Det. Maudlen at 214-283-4853.