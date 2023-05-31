Trackdown: Help find two Plano robbery suspects

On this week's Trackdown, Plano police hope you can help bring down two men detectives believe robbed people at gun point this month.

One of the incidents was caught on camera at the Shell Station at Central Expressway and Plano Parkway.

Police were called to the station on May 5 in response to a robbery.

"We had two individuals come inside the store. Both of them had their face covered with masks and both of them have firearms," explained Plano Police Detective Howard Griffin. "We're talking assault rifle, pistol firearms."

Video shows pointing their guns at the clerk and demanding that they give them money and items from the store.

Police believe they have video of one of the suspects before the incident.

"You have one gentleman come inside the store about two hours before the incident. He appears to be casing the location. He's buying random items, looking around," said Detective Griffin.

Surveillance video shows the man's face and some distinct clothing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"When he comes in the first time he has one black glove on his hand, his left hand, and when he comes back into the store that same black glove is on," said Griffin.

The other suspect is seen wearing a New York Giants glove on his hand.

The same suspect vehicle, a red car which is possibly a newer model Kia Forte, is connected to at least one other Plano robbery at gun point.

"What I need is the community's help. If you recognize anybody in this video please contact the Plano Police Department," said Detective Griffin.

You can email Detective Griffin or call his phone at 972-816-8285.

