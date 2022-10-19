Trackdown: Help find the group of Deep Ellum attackers

Dallas police hope you can help track down the men who attacked a man walking home in Deep Ellum.

Police say the attack was unprovoked, and the victim did not know the group of six to eight men and women.

The attack happened on Sept. 30 at Elm and Crowdus around 1:30 a.m.

"My victim was walking home right here on Elm, and a group of six to eight people were walking by him pretty drunk, pretty rowdy," said Dallas Police Det. Darren Burch. "Two of them end up assaulting my guy and up seriously hurting him and breaking his jaw and putting him in the hospital."

Burch says the suspects are two Hispanic men. One of them is six foot and around 300 pounds. The other suspect is about 5’10" and about 180 pounds.

Burch says the group was six to eight people. Half of them were women.

"I think it catches their faces accurately enough that somebody might recognize them, know who they are or somebody who was out here that night might be able to say, ‘These people were causing a problem,’" he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Burch at (214) 670-3704 or by email at darren.burch@dallascityhall.com.