Trackdown: Help find the Dallas Walnut Hill Lane shooter

This week, Dallas detectives need help with a case where a man survived being shot multiple times.

The shooting happened in the 2400 block of Walnut Hill Lane just east of I-35 on Jan. 27.

"There was a black sedan four-door came up and stopped right here like it was going into the intersection. And there was a white car that came up behind it, a BMW," explained Dallas Police Det. Orlandus Bronner.

It was next to the Valero gas station a little after 10 p.m.

"The driver got out of his car. The black car turned around and shot several rounds at the white car, hitting the complainant in the shoulder and in the neck," Bronner said.

The victim was shot twice but survived.

Bronner says he has no idea what happened. The cars never bumped, and no words were ever exchanged.

"I ask the complainant did he have any beef with anybody or anything like that. He told me no. He said that he doesn't know who the person was who was shooting at him," Bronner said.

The detective needs someone to identify the suspect in the black car or its license plate.

Anyone with information is urged to call Bronner at (214) 671-3631 or orlandus.bronner@dallascityhall.com.