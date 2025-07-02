Trackdown: Help find Devarcia Forney’s killer

article

The Brief Dallas police are looking for the person who rented a red GMC Terrain on Facebook Marketplace in December 2022. That vehicle was used in a shooting that killed 19-year-old Devarcia Forney. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Det. Jose Ortiz-Vives at 214-883-4083 or jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov.



After three years, Dallas police are still looking for a murder suspect who allegedly rented the vehicle used in the shooting on Facebook Marketplace.

The backstory:

Devarcia Forney was killed almost three years ago near the intersection of Spring Garden and York streets in South Dallas.

"On Dec. 13, 2022, at about 11 p.m., an unknown suspect shot and killed the complainant – 19-year-old Devarcia Forney," said Det. Jose Ortiz-Vives with the Dallas Police Department.

Police still don’t know why.

"Someone made entry in the house and shot and killed him," Det. Ortiz-Vives said.

Cameras captured video of the suspect’s red GMC Terrain.

"We have witnesses who heard about 10 shots fired and observed the vehicle driving away at a high rate of speed. The vehicle almost hit the witness," the detective said. "That vehicle was recovered about a week after the incident but the person who was driving the vehicle, it was not our suspect. The person rented the vehicle a day prior off of Facebook Marketplace."

Police don’t know who was driving at the time of the shooting.

What you can do:

"At this time, what we need is someone who was actually inside the house where the shooting occurred or someone who remembers the vehicle driving around the location who happened to see or even know who the driver or the shooter is," Det. Ortiz-Vives said.

By this time, the shooter has likely told someone about what happened.

"So if someone has information about it, just please contact me," Ortiz-Vives said. "They can contact me on my cellphone. It’s 214-883-4083 or at my email which is jose.ortizvives@dallaspolice.gov."

Featured article

FOX 4’s Trackdown

Dig deeper:

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

In total, FOX 4 viewers have helped police make 203 arrests.