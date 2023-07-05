Trackdown: Help find Dallas game room shooter

In this week's Trackdown, Dallas police are hoping someone can identify a gunman and his sidekick.

The shooter pulled a gun inside a game room and shot an employee who was checking people for weapons. The incident, which happened in a strip center on West Illinois Avenue and Duncanville Road in Southwest Dallas on May 1, is all caught on camera.

"When he goes to frisk them, the suspect one does a 360, produces a handgun and shoots him one time in the hip," said Dallas Police Detective Hugo Lupercio.

Dallas police say the shooter is a heavy-set Latin male who is about 6-feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The second suspect is a Black male who is also about 6-feet tall and wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans.

Surveillance video shows the pair running to the front door, which was locked.

"He almost shot his friend when he was at the door," said Det. Lupercio. "He was trying to open the door. He actually moved back as suspect one started to shoot the glass window."

Lupercio says the suspect came "within inches" of shooting his friend.

Dallas Police say the surveillance video is clear and that you can make out the faces of both suspects.

"I need any names. I need date of births, I need any kind of nicknames, I need something to give my complainant his day, you know?" said Det. Lupercio.

The victim survived the shooting, but is on a long road to recovery.

If you recognize the shooter or his friend you can call Detective Lupercio at 214-671-3707 or email him here.



