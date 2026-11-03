Bobby Pulido wins Texas’ 15th Congressional District race

The Brief Tejano music icon Bobby Pulido was declared the winner Tuesday night in Texas’ 15th Congressional District, unseating Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in a major flip for Democrats. The victory ends two terms of Republican control in the predominantly Hispanic South Texas border district, which former President Donald Trump had previously carried. Official vote totals and final victory margins remain to be confirmed as election night counting concludes across the district.



Bobby Pulido was declared the winner Tuesday night in the race to represent Texas’ 15th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in a closely watched contest that could signal the continued political shift among South Texas voters.

The 15th District stretches from the Mexican border north through ranches and small towns. It is about 81% Hispanic, poorer than Texas and the nation as a whole and overwhelmingly Catholic.

Pulido wins a closely watched Texas congressional race

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, from left, Bobby Pulido, Democratic Congressional candidate for Texas, and State Representative Gina Hinojosa, a Democrat from Texas and gubernatorial candidate, gree Expand

The backstory:

The race featured Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz and Democratic challenger Bobby Pulido, a Tejano music star who entered politics after a career spanning more than three decades.

De La Cruz first won the seat in 2022 after defeating Democrat Michelle Vallejo. She defeated Vallejo again in 2024 and was seeking another term in a district Republicans have worked to keep red after years of Democratic control.

The other side:

Pulido, who has released Tejano hits including "Se Murió de Amor" and "Desvelado," was nominated for five Latin Grammys and 22 Tejano Music Awards. He won eight Tejano Music Awards.

Pulido defeated Ada Cuellar, a doctor and law school graduate, for the Democratic nomination in March. The primary contest drew support from prominent Texas Democrats, with state Rep. James Talarico campaigning with Pulido and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett endorsing Cuellar.

Pulido has presented himself as a moderate candidate in an effort to appeal to the region. De La Cruz has emphasized her record as the district’s representative and her alignment with the Republican Party and President Donald Trump.

The race became one of the most closely watched contests in Texas.