Trackdown: Dallas 7-Eleven robbery suspect wanted

The Brief Dallas police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who robbed a 7-Eleven clerk at gunpoint six months ago. The suspect, caught clearly on surveillance video, is described as a Black male, roughly 5'8" tall, weighing 170–180 pounds, who fled with the entire cash register drawer. Investigators have exhausted leads and need anyone who recognizes the man from the footage to call or text Det. Villa at 469-755-8445.



Dallas police need a name for a dangerous robber who pulled a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk and walked out with the cash register drawer.

He was caught on camera. But it’s been six months, and he’s still at large.

7-Eleven Robberies

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What we know:

The robbery in question happened on Jan. 13 around 10:30 p.m. at the store at 302 North Marsalis Avenue.

A Black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 to 180 pounds walked in and waited until no other customers were inside.

"After it’s empty, he displays a handgun and points it at the cashier," said Det. Eduardo Lopez Villa. "I don’t know what he said. He just demanded the cash from the cash register."

Det. Villa said the suspect took the whole cash register drawer before fleeing eastbound on foot on 8th Street.

What you can do:

The detective believes anyone who knows the suspect will be able to recognize him.

"Yes, most definitely based on the video and the screenshot. If you know him, you’ll recognize him," he said.

Tipsters can call or text Det. Villa at 469-755-8445.

"I need his information so I can talk to him about this incident," he said.

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