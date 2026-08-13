Two central Texas men killed in two-truck crash in Fisher County, DPS says

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The Brief Two Central Texas men were killed, and another driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle pickup truck crash on U.S. Highway 180 in Fisher County. State troopers reported that an 80-year-old driver failed to yield while turning left into oncoming traffic; neither he nor his passenger was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the second truck survived with minor injuries, and the investigation into the crash remains ongoing.



Two central Texas men were killed, and another driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Fisher County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Fatal Fisher County crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 4:17 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 180 and Farm to Market Road 611, about 100 miles west of Abilene.

According to a preliminary DPS investigation, an eastbound 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck and a 2024 Ford F-150 pickup truck were approaching the intersection from opposite directions. The driver of the Dodge Ram failed to yield the right of way, turning left into the path of the Ford F-150, which struck the vehicle.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, Elmo Hiram Nowlain, 80, of Valley Mills, and his passenger, Andrew Joseph Starr, 39, of Hamilton, both died at the scene. State troopers noted neither man was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Joseph Timothy Shults, 38, of Ropesville, was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Fisher County Hospital with minor injuries.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.