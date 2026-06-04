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Trackdown: Dallas 7-Eleven robbery suspect turns himself in

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FOX 4
Trackdown
Published June 4, 2026 1:54 PM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 1:54 PM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas Police seek name of 7-Eleven robber
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas Police seek name of 7-Eleven robber

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas Police seek name of 7-Eleven robber

The Dallas Police Department has clear video of a January incident involving a robbery at a 7-Eleven gas station, but six months later, the suspect remains at large. FOX 4's Shaun Rabb talks to DPD Det. Eduardo Lopez Villa about the case in this week's episode of Trackdown.

DALLAS - The suspect in a dangerous robbery in Dallas that was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown is now behind bars. He was captured on video pointing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and running away with the cash register drawer. 

7-Eleven Robbery

What's new:

According to Dallas Police Department Det. Eduardo Lopez Villa, the suspect in the case saw himself on the news on Wednesday night and turned himself.

His name and mugshot have not yet been released.

The backstory:

The robbery in question happened on Jan. 13 around 10:30 p.m. at the store at 302 North Marsalis Avenue.

A Black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 to 180 pounds walked in and waited until no other customers were inside.

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Trackdown: Dallas 7-Eleven robbery suspect wanted
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Trackdown: Dallas 7-Eleven robbery suspect wanted

Dallas police need a name for a dangerous robber who pulled a gun on a 7-Eleven clerk and walked out with the cash register drawer.

"After it’s empty, he displays a handgun and points it at the cashier," said Det. Villa said. "I don’t know what he said. He just demanded the cash from the cash register."

The suspect took the whole cash register drawer before fleeing eastbound on foot on 8th Street.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make 222 arrests.

TrackdownCrime and Public SafetyDallas