Trackdown: Dallas 7-Eleven robbery suspect turns himself in

The suspect in a dangerous robbery in Dallas that was featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown is now behind bars. He was captured on video pointing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and running away with the cash register drawer.

7-Eleven Robbery

What's new:

According to Dallas Police Department Det. Eduardo Lopez Villa, the suspect in the case saw himself on the news on Wednesday night and turned himself.

His name and mugshot have not yet been released.

The backstory:

The robbery in question happened on Jan. 13 around 10:30 p.m. at the store at 302 North Marsalis Avenue.

A Black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 170 to 180 pounds walked in and waited until no other customers were inside.

Related article

"After it’s empty, he displays a handgun and points it at the cashier," said Det. Villa said. "I don’t know what he said. He just demanded the cash from the cash register."

The suspect took the whole cash register drawer before fleeing eastbound on foot on 8th Street.

FOX 4’s Trackdown

You can watch Shaun Rabb’s Trackdown series every Wednesday on FOX 4. Episodes are also posted weekly online, on YouTube and on FOX Local.

FOX 4 viewers have now helped to make 222 arrests.