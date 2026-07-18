Two killed and four injured in fiery McKinney crash

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The Brief A collision involving a Hyundai and a BMW at Custer Road and Bedford Road on Friday evening left two McKinney residents dead at the scene. Authorities identified the deceased as Sandra Lee Lazarus, 77, and William Lavich Lazarus, 77. The occupants of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The McKinney Police Department's investigation into the crash remains active, and no charges have been filed at this time.



A two-vehicle traffic crash claimed the lives of two McKinney residents on Friday evening, authorities said.

Fatal McKinney crash

What we know:

The McKinney Police Department responded to reports of a major collision at the intersection of Custer Road and Bedford Road at approximately 6:26 p.m. on July 17, 2026. The crash involved a silver Hyundai and an orange BMW.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were pronounced deceased at the scene. Police identified them as Sandra Lee Lazarus, 77, and William Lavich Lazarus, 77.

The driver of the BMW, identified as 51-year-old James Armont, along with passengers in his vehicle, were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation into the collision remains active and ongoing, according to authorities. No charges have been filed at this time.

What you can do:

Police encourage anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident to contact the McKinney Police Department Crime Tip Line at (972) 547-3480 or via email at CrimeTipLine@mckinneytexas.org. Authorities noted that tips can be submitted anonymously.