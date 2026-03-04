Trackdown: Columbia Avenue double murder suspect wanted

article

The Brief Investigators are searching for a suspect in a Dallas double murder case from last weekend. Dallas police found two deceased men in an apartment in Old East Dallas. No surveillance footage was recovered at the scene, nor were witnesses around to talk to.



Dallas police are trying to solve a double murder that happened in Old East Dallas last weekend that left behind little evidence.

Double murder in Old East Dallas

What we know:

On Sunday, March 1, Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Columbia Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Officers found two men shot at the location. Both men were pronounced deceased on the scene.

There were no witnesses at the scene of the murder, and no surveillance footage at the apartment complex for investigators to look at.

What they're saying:

Dallas Police Homicide Detective Philip Wheeler spoke to FOX 4's Shaun Rabb about the case.

"We don't have many people talking, yet we have a lot of questions that need to be answered," Wheeler said. "It was the middle of the day on Sunday, so I believe there were people, and there were people possibly inside the apartment. I need to find those people."

"This is one of those cases where we need people to come forward."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or at phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov .

If you know anyone involved with this case, call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.